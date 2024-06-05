Symbol (XYM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $127.32 Million

Symbol (XYM) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Symbol has a total market cap of $127.32 million and $336,224.26 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Symbol has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s genesis date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,342,011,844 coins and its circulating supply is 5,900,039,674 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

