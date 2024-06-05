Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

Synovus Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Synovus Financial has a payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Synovus Financial to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.17. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $537.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

