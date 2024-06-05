T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.53% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $126,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TROW traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.65. 33,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,298. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

