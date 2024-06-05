Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,667,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,471,000 after acquiring an additional 33,195 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 398,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,486,000 after buying an additional 11,199 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,962,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,130,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after buying an additional 588,935 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $152.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.88. The company has a market capitalization of $790.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $160.78.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

