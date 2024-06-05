Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,054 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $21,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after buying an additional 41,297 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $17,169,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after buying an additional 361,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 380.3% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,419,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. HSBC lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,505. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.34 and a 52-week high of $171.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.