Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Position Decreased by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lowered its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Tandem Diabetes Care

In related news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of TNDM traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $191.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNDM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Leerink Partnrs raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.58.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

