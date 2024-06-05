Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Declares Dividend of $0.61

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.6051 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Tate & Lyle Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 156. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

