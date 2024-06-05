Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Declares Dividend of $0.61

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.6051 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Tate & Lyle Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Tate & Lyle stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 156. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
About Tate & Lyle
