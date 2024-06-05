TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives $48.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

NYSE TRP opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.62.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in TC Energy by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

