Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Capri Holdings Limited’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capri in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capri’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

Capri Stock Down 1.6 %

CPRI opened at $33.86 on Monday. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average of $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.30). Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $759,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $8,401,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Capri by 32.7% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Capri by 116.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 143,899 shares during the period. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Capri by 143.9% in the first quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 58,484 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

