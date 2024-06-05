Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.85

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.85 and traded as high as $48.03. Tencent shares last traded at $47.56, with a volume of 1,703,364 shares traded.
Tencent Stock Up 1.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $462.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average of $39.94.
Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Tencent had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $22.28 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.
Tencent Increases Dividend
About Tencent
Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.
