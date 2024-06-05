TerraClassicUSD Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $160.44 million and approximately $12.74 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00051093 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00017398 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00012150 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00006366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000974 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,960,141,476 coins and its circulating supply is 6,815,512,944 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.