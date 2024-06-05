Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,756 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 20,641.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,879,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.92. The company had a trading volume of 44,437,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,007,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.20 and its 200-day moving average is $198.47. The company has a market cap of $557.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,910 shares of company stock valued at $35,612,012 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

