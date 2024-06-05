Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 0.1%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $172.13 and last traded at $174.55. Approximately 24,109,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 97,800,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.77.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.20 and a 200-day moving average of $198.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $559.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,910 shares of company stock worth $35,612,012 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,443 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

