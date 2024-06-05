The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,927,652 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 28,957 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $502,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.00. 4,172,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,933,987. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.83 and its 200-day moving average is $204.36. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $116.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.