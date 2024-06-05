The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 221.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,364 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $11,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,366 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,755. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CI. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.18. 1,436,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,308. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $348.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.92. The stock has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.