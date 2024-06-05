The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $22,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,366 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,755. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CI

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CI traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $334.18. 1,436,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,375. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.92 and a 200-day moving average of $325.98.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.