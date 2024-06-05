The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.42.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

NASDAQ:COO opened at $94.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.92. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $104.07.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at $512,622.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 303.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,099,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,343,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,367,502 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,654,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $573,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246,519 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 279.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,437,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,186 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $203,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,049 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,246,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

