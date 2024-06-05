The Descartes Systems Group Inc. to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a research report issued on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share.
The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.
The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $90.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.76. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $100.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 0.93.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $92,571,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,481,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 497.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 428,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,001,000 after purchasing an additional 356,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,602,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,864,000 after purchasing an additional 278,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
