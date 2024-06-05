The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Shares Down 0.8%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $451.20 and last traded at $452.77. 395,926 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,325,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $456.52.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,319,470,000 after acquiring an additional 338,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,842,192,000 after acquiring an additional 412,383 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,518,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,128,693,000 after acquiring an additional 152,474 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,195,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,004,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,524 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,953,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,910,897,000 after acquiring an additional 274,989 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

