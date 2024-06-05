The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $463.02 and last traded at $460.54. 425,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,316,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $455.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.26. The stock has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

