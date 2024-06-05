The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.
JYNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Joint from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Joint from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.
NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $226.65 million, a PE ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.63. Joint has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $17.82.
Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Joint had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $29.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Joint
The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.
