The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 279,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $25,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 571,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,565,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 12,900.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 271,447 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,509,000 after acquiring an additional 269,359 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 835,799 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after acquiring an additional 241,386 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,305 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 96,132 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,734,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,740,096. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.04 billion, a PE ratio of 110.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

