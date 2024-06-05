Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (TBLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBLD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,303. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $16.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian W. Wixted purchased 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

