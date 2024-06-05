Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 117372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Titan Medical Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$6.27 million, a P/E ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Titan Medical had a return on equity of 857.87% and a net margin of 49.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

