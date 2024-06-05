Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 117372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Titan Medical Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$6.27 million, a P/E ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00.
Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Titan Medical had a return on equity of 857.87% and a net margin of 49.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.
Titan Medical Company Profile
Titan Medical Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Titan Medical
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.