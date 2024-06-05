Toncoin (TON) Trading 10.6% Higher This Week

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion and $513.63 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $7.18 or 0.00010105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00012106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001277 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,068.66 or 0.99965507 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00012568 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.65 or 0.00110634 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00003990 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,271,606 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,257,381.355297 with 2,413,622,740.5387144 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.467616 USD and is up 10.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 385 active market(s) with $531,726,185.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

