Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 192,548 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 521.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,502 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,548 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,415,778,000. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $783,401,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,273,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164,816 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $272,625,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,256,352 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $631,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.82. 17,506,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,984,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.29. The company has a market cap of $137.53 billion, a PE ratio of 105.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.61 and a 12 month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

