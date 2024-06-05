Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New $12.35 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 92,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

FI traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.31. 1,946,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

