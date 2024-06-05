Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 177.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,095 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.41. 906,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.04. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

