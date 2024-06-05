Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Sets New 12-Month High at $97.85

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.85 and last traded at $97.72, with a volume of 2865242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.48.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.01.

Trade Desk Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.99.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,605,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,605,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at $19,869,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 471,637 shares of company stock worth $39,915,515 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,346,000 after acquiring an additional 53,441 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 613,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,226,000 after purchasing an additional 147,717 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 287,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,078,000 after acquiring an additional 67,520 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

