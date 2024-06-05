Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of TZOO stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.05. 81,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,730. The firm has a market cap of $105.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.68. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 140.63%. The company had revenue of $21.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelzoo

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,333,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,866,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,431 shares of company stock worth $1,548,000. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

