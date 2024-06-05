TriCo Bancshares Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. TriCo Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $45.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Equities analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Insider Activity at TriCo Bancshares

In related news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $28,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading

