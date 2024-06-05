TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on June 21st

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

TriCo Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. TriCo Bancshares has a payout ratio of 38.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.38. 5,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,289. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $45.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $131.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 21.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Insider Transactions at TriCo Bancshares

In other news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $28,766.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Articles

