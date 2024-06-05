Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Receives $19.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TFPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TFPM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 112.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LB Partners LLC bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFPM stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Get Free Report

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.