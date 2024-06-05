Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.44% from the company’s previous close.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.01. 2,229,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,839,059. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $38.61 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 50.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,452 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,294 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,853,970 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $269,224,000 after purchasing an additional 84,744 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

