Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 1.7%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)'s stock price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.10 and last traded at $63.49. 4,389,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 19,971,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $137.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 50,080 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

