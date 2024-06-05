UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Cut to “Neutral” at Macquarie

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $29.00. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.12.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $11.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -73.44 and a beta of 0.86. UiPath has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 875.6% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

