UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading 0.4% Higher

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.87 and last traded at $11.80. 4,579,268 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 9,494,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.12.

Get UiPath alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PATH

UiPath Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. On average, analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 875.6% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.