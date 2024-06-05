Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.17

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $62.40 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,260.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.53 or 0.00688363 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00062504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00089796 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00012198 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001152 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.16363075 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,463,957.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

