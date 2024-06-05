Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.82. 1,873,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 7,635,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.32.

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,943,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,645,000 after buying an additional 1,269,037 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Under Armour by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Under Armour by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,154,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,893,000 after buying an additional 1,636,634 shares during the period. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $3,158,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

