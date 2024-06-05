Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $10,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after buying an additional 227,681 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $1,131,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Unilever by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 428,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Unilever by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,582,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3,718.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 171,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 167,146 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:UL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,574,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,684. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $56.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.65.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.