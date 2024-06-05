United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.200-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.5 billion-$31.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.8 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.20)-$0.20 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.40.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $721.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $27.76.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $49,656.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,865 shares in the company, valued at $373,017.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Stories

