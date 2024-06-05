Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.67

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 1656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Unrivaled Brands Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.22 million, a PE ratio of 63.77 and a beta of 2.70.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unrivaled Brands, Inc cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unrivaled Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unrivaled Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.