UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $4.05

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $4.34. UP Fintech shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 932,321 shares.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on UP Fintech from $8.01 to $6.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $707.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.95.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

