US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.5-38.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.87 billion.
US Foods Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of US Foods stock opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. US Foods has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $55.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.
US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
