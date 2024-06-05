US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.5-38.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.87 billion.

US Foods Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. US Foods has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $55.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on US Foods from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.22.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

