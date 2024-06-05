VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF Plans Interim Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:1GOV)

VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:1GOV – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, June 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, June 2nd.

VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF Price Performance

