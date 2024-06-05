VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Sets New 12-Month High at $251.46

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $251.46 and last traded at $250.49, with a volume of 3908989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.60.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,189,000.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

