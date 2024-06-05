Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Holdings Raised by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 101.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,249,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628,889 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $143,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,562,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,979,000 after buying an additional 119,645 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,989,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,913,000 after buying an additional 155,333 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,544,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,695,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,259,000 after buying an additional 102,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,175,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,218,000 after buying an additional 28,532 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.49. The stock had a trading volume of 623,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,533. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

