Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$44.35 and last traded at C$44.19. 239,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 114,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.05.

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.95.

