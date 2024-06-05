Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,094 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $119.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.60 and a 200 day moving average of $114.60.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

