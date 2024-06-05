Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $551.90

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $551.90 and last traded at $551.45, with a volume of 491555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $537.75.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $518.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Information Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,322,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 604.3% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 177,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,925,000 after purchasing an additional 25,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,529,000 after purchasing an additional 29,969 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

